Five Dead, 17 Injured in Explosion at Thermal Power Station in India’s Tamil Nadu

At least five people are feared dead, and 17 have sustained injuries in a boiler blast at the Neyveli Thermal Power Station in the southern Indian State of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. The blast occurred in Unit 5 of Plant 2

Workers were hard at work when the blast occurred in the 210 MW unit . The death toll is feared to be set to rise as many are still trapped inside

The Neyveli Lignite Corporation has its own fire-fighting teams, which attended the incident within minutes.

News daily Indian Express quoted activist Nityanand Jayaraman as saying that the five people who were killed were contract workers. He said this is the second blast to have occurred at the factory since the lockdown was imposed in March.