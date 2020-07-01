Exotic Orchids from All Over the World Now on Show in Spain’s Costa del Sol

THE very popular Orchid House in Estepona has now reopened and is ready to welcome a limited number of visitors who will have to wear masks and observe proper social distancing.

During the months of lockdown work has continued to keep the orchids in top shape and to ensure that visitors will be able to enjoy these exotic flowers in full bloom.

-- Advertisement --



Estepona residents who are registered with the council are allowed two free entry tickets a year which can be collected by showing their ID card at the Town Hall offices in the Puertosol building or at the old Town Hall, located in the Blas Infante square.

The Orchid House, which opened in March 2015, is divided into two levels that are at different heights and separated by a bamboo forest.

The building has three glass-covered domes that have become landmarks in the town and the main display area houses dozens of species of orchids and a large waterfall.