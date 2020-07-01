Euro Weekly News reader’s letters and opinion from the UK and Spain

Positive reality

DEAR Euro Weekly News,

Ok, I am ready for these tourists, bring them on. We can handle it. It will just be a little bit of a shock to the system as our streets and beaches have been quiet for so long. Hopefully, all it can bring is good news. As a business owner, my family are struggling.

If we cannot bring any money in over the summer we will be out of here come winter. This will be a great shame as the kids are at school here and their friends are here, this is really our home now. However, I am realistic, I know it could all go down the sink.

All we must do is keep pushing on, stay safe and we can all get through this. We are strong enough. Let’s have a successful summer!!!

Gavin Hornsey

Benalmadena

A happy soldier

Dear Euro Weekly,

Good work! I have noticed you have managed to keep a positive hat on with your printed issues and it is a pleasure to read. Informative, bright and dare I say entertaining?

I see it is a bit different on the Facebook page but unfortunately, we all know that good news doesn’t sell online does it? It’s like driving past an accident, you don’t want to but you have to look. Let’s hope that changes and people can accept the colourful, happy news that comes out of the paper. My favourite parts are the success stories, the charities and the personal interviews.

Well done, please keep it up!

Stephan Alderman

Costa del Sol

Say a prayer

Dear Euro Weekly News,

Should I be worried? I see mentions in the Spanish papers and whispers of infections growing again, are we on our way into another lockdown?

I don’t think I could handle it. Actually, I don’t think Spain could handle it. People would have to just work on through any virus now or there would be economic ruin.

I am not a negative person but I just hope the people who do read this realise that they need to do everything they can to keep this at bay. Am glad I have seen loads of people still wearing masks and staying apart from each other. Can we please, please keep doing that so that soon or next year it will be a distant memory.

For all our sakes.

Fingers crossed

Melanie Wharton

Torrevieja