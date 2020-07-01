Edward Colston: Bristol’s Colston Arms pub to be renamed

17th century slave trader and philanthropist Edward Coulston is the namesake of a Bristol Pub, or at least he was

The pub is about to undergo a name change due to the BLM (Black Lives Matter), protests.

A few weeks ago in the center of Bristol a statue to Edward Coulston was pulled down by vandals preporting to be a part of the BLM protest which was going on at the time.

The landlord hung a banner over the front of the pub which read: “The Clearly Temporarily Named Ye olde Pubby Mcdrunkface. Suggestions welcome (Obviously).”

Pub landlord Paul Frost said: “It’s not me that’s keen to make the name change, I just want to make sure the debate happens,” he said.

“The point I’m making is that it’s not my voice that needs to be heard. I’m a white middle aged man, it’s the people, the community around Bristol.

“It is a serious issue, however the banner suggests a little levity about the matter. It’s just get engaged, learn about the whole era and make suggestions on Facebook really.”

Admiral Taverns, which owns the pub, said it was supporting Mr Frost.

Bristol’s Colston Hall removed his name from the building last month ahead of a name change later this year.

The Diocese of Bristol has also formally applied to remove a plaque and part of a stained glass window in the north transept of Bristol Cathedral that commemorates Colston’s life.

Parts of the window, which was installed in 1890, were. Covered up last month.