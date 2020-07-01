€16 Million Settlement Fund set up for Harvey Weinstein Sexual Assault Victims

Harvey Weinstein’s victims have been awarded a €16 million (approx $18m) settlement for their experiences of sexual assault and harassment from the disgraced movie mogul.

Following Weinstein’s conviction for sexual assault and rape in February, two class-action lawsuits against the producer have been resolved with the help of the New York Attorney General.

“Harvey Weinstein and The Weinstein Company failed their female employees. After all the harassment, threats, and discrimination, their victims are finally receiving some justice,” New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement.

The settlement stems from a 2018 civil rights lawsuit filed by the New York Attorney General’s office against Weinstein, Robert Weinstein, and the Weinstein companies at large for “egregious violations of New York’s civil rights, human rights, and business laws,” the attorney’s office said at the time.

The payments, which must be approved by the bankruptcy court, will see over €16 million paid out from the lawsuits, one of which was filed against Weinstein and Bob Weinstein in February 2018 as part an investigation into the working culture at The Weinstein Company.

Where is he now?

Harvey Weinstein was transferred to a state prison in New York this morning as he begins to serve a 23-year sentence for rape and sexual assault in his landmark #MeToo case.