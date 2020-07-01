€16 Million Settlement Fund set up for Harvey Weinstein Sexual Assault Victims

Harvey Weinstein’s victims have been awarded a €16 million (approx $18m) settlement for their experiences of sexual assault and harassment from the disgraced movie mogul.
Following Weinstein’s conviction for sexual assault and rape in February, two class-action lawsuits against the producer have been resolved with the help of the New York Attorney General.
The payments, which must be approved by the bankruptcy court, will see over €16 million paid out from the lawsuits, one of which was filed against Weinstein and Bob Weinstein in February 2018 as part an investigation into the working culture at The Weinstein Company.
Where is he now?
Harvey Weinstein was transferred to a state prison in New York this morning as he begins to serve a 23-year sentence for rape and sexual assault in his landmark #MeToo case.