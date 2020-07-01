Costa Almeria government teams up with online travel portal to promote the region as a safe holiday destination

THE provincial council has teamed up with online travel portal Logitravel to promote the Costa Almeria as a safe holiday destination to national and international tourists.

Diputacion de Almeria Tourism deputy Fernando Gimenez explained the promotion is aimed at both direct users of the portal and at the some 800 travel agencies around Spain for which it provides a service.

The ‘traveltool’ will provide agencies with information about the destination so they can sell it to their customers. This will be backed up by mailings and newsletters.

The campaign also includes advertising on the portal’s main page and highest visibility sections, and a dedicated page about Almeria with up-to-date information on the products, segments and possibilities which the destination offers.

The Tourism deputy described the hook up with Logitravel as “one of the most important promotional actions to continue supporting and strengthening a vital sector for the province.”

Logitravel has a presence in nine markets, including Spain, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal and the UK.