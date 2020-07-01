Coronavirus: Bradford and London boroughs among 36 ‘at-risk’ areas that could be ‘just days away’ from local lockdowns

Sources are saying that there are dozens of areas in England that may face a ‘Leicester’ type lockdown imminently

More lockdowns are very likely just days after the announcement that Leicester will face another 14 days of isolation.

36 areas in England have been focused on by Public Health England and the Department of Health for possible lockdown where the coronavirus numbers are escalating.

Bradford, Brent, and Harrow are amongst the areas that are being closely monitored for spikes in infection rates.

The ‘high risk’ areas are being looked at because of their large populations of Black Asian and Ethnic Minority (BAME), people in these areas, as they are more prone to succumb to the virus.

BAME people are disproportionately likely to be infected by coronavirus, and with the large communities of BAME people in the 36 areas, alongside the multi-generational and overcrowded accommodations coupled with the high number of key workers who are more exposed to the virus, lockdowns are much more likely.

Estimations are that over a quarter of BAME workers are in the key workers sector, transportation workers, hospital staff, security guards etc.

It has been widely reported that the 36 “at-risk” areas are: