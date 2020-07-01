BREAKING NEWS: Hong Kong Police Make First Arrest Under New National Security Law

Hong Kong police have already made their first arrest under the new national security law by arresting a protester for carrying a flag calling for Hong Kong independence.

THE man was intercepted by police and was arrested after police had issued multiple warnings to the crowd warning that they might be in violation of the national security law, which took effect Tuesday at 11pm. (15.00 GMT).

New national security law

Hong Kong woke up to a new reality today, after China’s central government imposed a sweeping national security law late the night before that critics say has stripped the city of its autonomy and precious civil and social freedoms, and cements Beijing’s authoritarian rule over the territory.

The law came into effect in Hong Kong in the lead-up to July 1 – the 23rd anniversary of the handover of Hong Kong from British rule to China – and dramatically broadens the powers of both local and mainland authorities to investigate, prosecute and punish dissenters.

In vague language, the law criminalises secession, subversion, terrorism, and collusion with foreign powers. People who are convicted of such crimes can face sentences up to life in prison.