BREAKING NEWS: Asda Store in Scotland “Frozen with Terror” after ‘Axe-Wielding Maniac Storms in and Threatens Staff’

A man has stormed an Asda store in Fife, Scotland “swinging an axe”, the shop was shut and three members of staff are reported to have been injured.

Terrified eye-witnesses claimed the man stormed into the supermarket in Glenrothes, Fife, “swinging an axe” and brandishing a knife after being told to leave earlier, the supermarket was forced to temporarily close after three staff members were hurt and several cars damaged during the incident at 9 am.

Shoppers told of their terror on social media as they were shut inside. One woman said: “Being locked in Asda because of a mad man with an axe was not how I expected my morning to go! Crazy people.”

Another added: “Just been in, we got locked in, someone had an axe and knife on them. Worlds crazy.” One eyewitness said the man threw a shopping trolley and baskets at staff, as well at the entrance to the store, as security tried to calm him down.

Police were called to the supermarket on Fullerton Road at around 9 am, and three employees are understood to have suffered minor injuries in the incident. Some vehicles, including a police car, also appear to have been damaged nearby. A man is in custody and is said to be helping police with their enquiries.

More to follow as information becomes available.