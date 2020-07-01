Beaches of holiday resort Roquetas de Mar second in Spain’s Costa Almeria to gain ‘Safe Andalucia’ distinction

ROQUETAS de Mar has become the second location in Almeria after Adra to gain the regional government‘s ‘Andalucia Segura’ (Safe Andalucia) status for its beaches.

Junta de Andalucia Almeria delegate Maribel Sanchez Torregrosa made it official. She and Junta Tourism delegate Luis Delgado travelled to Roquetas on the last day of June to present the distinction to Roquetas Mayor Gabriel Amat.

-- Advertisement --



Sanchez Torregrosa recognised what she said had been the hard work of both the local authority and the Almeria provincial council to make “make the beaches of Roquetas a safe place in the face of Covid-19 this summer.

“We want residents as well as visitors to choose this locality as a destination for their holidays, where they find beaches in optimum conditions.”

The Andalucia Segura distinction is a regional Tourism ministry initiative, not just for beaches, but also for accommodation, tourism services and the restaurant business, aimed at giving the public the confidence of compliance with guidelines and safety regulations set out by the World Health Organisation, the Spanish Health Ministry and the Junta’s regional Health department.

“Tourism and safety go hand-in-hand now more than ever”, Luis Delgado commented.

He underlined the importance of “giving out an image of a safe, quality destination for the promotion of our tourism brand and the recovery of the sector from the crisis created by coronavirus.”

The safety status applies to all nine of Roquetas’ beaches, stretching from Aguadulce to Cerrillos in Punta Entinas-Sabinar, with La Ventilla, Los Bajos, Las Salinas, La Romanilla, La Bajadilla, Urbanizacion and Playa Serena inbetween.