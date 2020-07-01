Be a good citizen and look after the locality, council tells Vera residents on Spain’s Costa Almeria

VERA council has introduced a new bylaw aimed at discouraging irresponsible behaviour and protecting public spaces.

The Urban Space Protection regulation is designed above all else to “contribute to improving the quality of life of all Vera residents, being the obligation of all citizens to behave correctly in the use of public property and facilities”, Vera Mayor Jose Carmelo Jorge Blanco commented at the bylaw presentation.

“The council cannot remain oblivious to this problem and has to deal with it with means which the legal system puts at our disposal, especially when one of our main electoral promises to was to achieve a cleaner and more looked after Vera”, the Mayor said.

The bylaw covers a number of matters, among them times and rules for rubbish disposal, cleaning up after dogs when they do their business, regulations on camping and acts of vandalism.

“Failing to comply with the basic rules of coexistence are usually a source of conflicts”, pointed out Presidency and Interior Regimen councillor Carolina Perez.

She explained that not abiding by the new bylaw could result in a fine of up to €1,500 in the most serious cases.

She said Local Police have “clear orders to sanction anti-social behavior which leads to a deterioration of our town.”

The council is running a public information campaign with the slogan ‘Vera is counting on you, do your bit’, to inform residents about the main points of the bylaw, which will include a mailing of an information leaflet and a fridge magnet to 15,000 homes.

The public can also access and download the bylaw contents in Spanish or English from the website veracuentacontigo.vera.es.