America Buys up Three Months of the Worlds Supply of key Coronavirus Drug Remdesivir

The US has effectively secured the entire global supply of one of only two drugs proven to treat coronavirus, leaving the rest of the world short.

Remdesivir, an antiviral drug, is made by biopharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences, based in California. America has secured more than 500,000 treatment courses through September. That represents 100 percent of Gilead’s projected production for July and 90 percent for each of the next two months.

The HSS suggested that the move means the country has secured the entire global supply of the drug for July, and 90 percent of stocks available for August and September.

US Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar hailed the buy-up Tuesday, saying: ‘President Trump has struck an amazing deal to ensure Americans have access to the first authorized therapeutic for Covid-19. ‘To the extent possible, we want to ensure that any American patient who needs Remdesivir can get it.

The Trump administration is doing everything in our power to learn more about life-saving therapeutics for Covid-19 and secure access to these options for the American people.’

The US’s decision to stockpile the drug means there will likely be little supply in the rest of the world for months.