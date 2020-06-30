When are Tui shops opening as Tui flights to restart in July?

TUI are about to start flights to foreign shores as the lockdown in the UK is eased allowing travel

Florida and Portugal (amongst others),are still not on the cards for visitors, but the giant is actually resuming some flights to these destinations in July, and trhey are planning to add more in the near future.

All good news, however the shops are still closed, so when will they re-open?

Spokesperson has said that there are no dates decided on as yet for the stores to re-open in the UK, the company website states: In accordance with government advice, and to protect the health and welfare of our employees and customers, TUI Stores in the UK are now closed until further notice.’

Even although the government gave the go ahead for stores to open again with non-essential shops being added to the list of businesses that could get back to work, the company have decided to stay closed citing the health of their staff as their main concern.

A spokesman for TUI said: We’re still reviewing the number of stores that would safely allow for a safe return to work for our advisors as the health and safety of our colleagues has to be our highest priority. ‘We have no plans to open stores on 15 June for customers. The primary role of our retail advisors is to help and support our customers and this has worked well with our homeworking team.’

The website stays open and customers can still get help with bookings, complaints etc.