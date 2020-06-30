WATCH SERON BLAZE: Third important wildfire of the season on Spain’s Costa Almeria stabilised

FIREFIGHTERS battling a blaze which broke out on a steep, difficult to access mountainside in the El Angosto area of Seron on Monday afternoon had the situation stabilised by around 9.30pm.

🔴 DECLARADO #IFSerón (#Almería), paraje El Angosto. Medios: 5 grupos #BomberosForestales (35) , 2 autobombas (4), 2 #TOP, 6 helicópteros (3 de ellos pesados), 3 aviones de carga en tierra, 2 aviones anfibio, 1 avión de coordinación y vigilancia y la Unidad Médica #UMIF Zveřejnil(a) Plan Infoca dne Pondělí 29. června 2020



The Andalucia Infoca wildfire prevention service reported that 49 forest agents split into seven groups, with four fire engines fought the flames from the ground. The effort to put out the fire from the air involved eight helicopters and six planes, two of them amphibian aircraft.

Fortunately, Infoca said, the wind was blowing the smoke away from properties.

The Seron wildfire is the third important blaze of the season. On Sunday June 21 a fire broke out in the Sierra Cabrera near the Mojacar coast, burning through more than 180 hectares of mountains, mainly in Turre.

Just a few days later there was a wildfire in the Serrata area of Nijar. Firefighters had it under control within four hours.