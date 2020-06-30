Vélez-Málaga will relaunch the Zona Azul parking service this week in Spain’s Axarquia

THE Local Government Board of the Municipality of Vélez-Málaga meets every Monday to discuss different matters of municipal interest and, this week, approved different initiatives within the team’s priority Government to streamline administrative procedures, promote local trade and promote urban development.

Among the issues discussed, the lifting of the suspension of the Zona Azul service in the municipality has been removed as of Wednesday, July 1, which regulates this public parking service through the entity Amivel. “A parking rotation service that undoubtedly helps local commerce and that will soon be remarkably expanded, to more than 1,300 spaces, spread across different strategic areas of the municipal area,” said Mayor Antonio Moreno.