The PSOE party calls for increased pest control as neighbourhoods in Costa del Sol’s Malaga are overrun by rats

The PSOE party in Malaga on the Costa del Sol demands that the mayor, Francisco de la Torre, tackles the city’s rat problem by increasing pest control before it becomes a public health problem.

Daniel Pérez, the spokesperson for the socialist party in Malaga, stated that the vermin and insect control service only has four operators for the city’s eleven districts, which he says is not enough as residents complain of rats “roaming free” and entering people’s homes in search of food.

The areas where rat colonies have increased include Carretera de Cádiz, El Palo, Campanillas, and Churriana, but the numbers of rats in the city centre has also gone up, as the rodents seem to have become more confident during the lockdown due to the reduction of tourists and passers-by.

PSOE claims that the City Council continuously ignores the issue and denies that Malaga has a rodent problem. When the PP party took control of the city 25 years ago, the pest control service was outsourced, having previously been managed by the council. Since then, Pérez believes, the service has declined to the state it is in today.