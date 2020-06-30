The Costa del Sol’s Russian Museum Will Run Summer Workshops Focusing On Film And Interdisciplinary Art

The Russian Museum in Malaga, on the Costa del Sol, has announced a new edition of its summer workshops for the month of July, titled “¡Toma Plano!” (What a Shot!) with film and interdisciplinary art as the central theme.

The workshops will function as an experimental arts camp. The temporary exhibition “Breaking the silence. Silent Cinema in Russia” and the annual exhibition “Realism: Past and Present. Art and truth” are the main theme of this year’s workshops.

The sessions will take place in July, from Tuesday to Friday and from 10.30 am to 2 pm. The maximum capacity of the workshops is 10 people. Every week there will be a weekly artistic activity, inspired by the current exhibitions.

During all the museum’s activities, the necessary safety and security measures will be implemented and the use of outdoor spaces will be promoted so that visitors and participants can enjoy the museum safely.

There will also be workshops for families, free of charge, in both Russian and Spanish on the 4th of July. The workshop in Spanish will take place from 11.30 am. to 1 pm. and from 4.30 pm. to 6 pm. in Russian, with space for 5 families, or 15 people. To register, contact educacion.coleccionmuseoruso@malaga.eu.