Summer without top clubbing venues in Spain’s holiday island Mallorca

MALLORCA is facing a summer without some of the holiday island’s top nightspots.

Star clubbing venues Titos and BCM Disco Empire in Palma, Megapark in S’Arenal and The Club in Playa del Palma will remain shut the entire season, the company behind all four establishments announced has announced.

Grupo Cursach said it has been left with no choice but to keep the doors of the four establishments shut due to the restrictions established by the Balearic government on dance venues in the post-lockdown new normality, and the total prohibitions on opening in areas associated with extreme, booze-fuelled behaviour like Magaluf and Playa de Palma.

“Now is the time to look after yourself until this situation caused by Covid-19 passes”, the company posted on social media.

“We’ll see each other in 2021!”, the post promises.