Summer programme of activities rolled out in Costa Blanca’s Villajoyosa

A summer programme of activities is being rolled out in Costa Blanca’s Villajoyosa.

FROM tomorrow, Wednesday July 1, “Vilakids” returns to the town.

The workshops will be resumed with all the recommended hygienic measures, and materials for all those taking part will be delivered in ‘individual use’ packages.

As in previous years, there will be a workshop each day of the week, Tuesday to Friday from 11.30 am to 1 pm.

And in a first for 2020, “The Knot of Solomon” will be premiered, a workshop in which children will be able to create a mosaic.

In the “Aroma Laboratory”, participants will learn about making perfumes and in the “Iberian Ceramic Decoration” workshop, they can make their own hand-painted ceramics.

These and other workshops are recommended for children aged five and above.

In order to guarantee the necessary distance and to comply with safety measures, capacity will be limited, so it is advisable to call 628 993 175 to reserve a space.

Masks are compulsory.

To find out more, visit http://www.vilamuseu.es/