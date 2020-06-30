Spain’s Covid-19 Deaths TRIPLE in Last 24 Hours With New Infections Back on the Rise

Spain coronavirus deaths tripled to nine in the last 24 hours, compared to just three yesterday, according to the Ministry of Health.

THE Covid-19 death tally has increased to 28,355 since the pandemic began. However, this data excludes fatalities that occurred in residences and those of patients with symptoms compatible with Covid-19 – but not tested for confirmation. Over the last week, Spain has registered 20 deaths from the disease, with eight in Madrid, followed by Castilla La Mancha (three), the Basque Country (three), Castilla y León (two), Cataluña (two), Andalucia (one) and La Rioja (one).

The Ministry of Health has also registered 99 new coronavirus infections across the country, compared to 84 yesterday (totalling 249,271 since the pandemic began). The highest number of infections remain in Madrid (29), followed by Catalonia (26), Aragon (10) and Andalucia (nine). Over the last seven days, 153 people have needed hospital treatment. Of these, 11 patients are receiving intensive care treatment.

-- Advertisement --



At a European level, Spain ranks third for the highest number of infections (249,271), after Russia (647,849) and the United Kingdom (311,965). Spain ranks fourth in Europe for the country with the highest number of Covid-19 deaths after the United Kingdom (43,575), followed by Italy (34,744) and France (29,813).

On a positive note, Spain’s Asturias region has become the first coronavirus-free region after completing two weeks without any new infections. However, the coronavirus pandemic is “far from over,” according to the World Health Organisation. While Europe gradually enters the new normal with local outbreaks, the coronavirus is raging across the American continent. The US exceeded 40,000 new infections on Monday for the fourth consecutive day.