Sexual Offender in Spain’s Costa Blanca Arrested After Flashing a Minor

The Guardia Civil in Spain’s Costa Blanca has arrested a sexual offender in Alicante after he flashed a 15-year-old minor and a 38-year-old woman.

The complaints were reported separately but they both provided similar details which helped the police identify the exhibitionist.

This man would dedicate his time to committing obscene displays of his naked body and used a vehicle to travel around when doing so, although nobody could provide the registration plate number.

-- Advertisement --



However, thanks to the hard work of the Apse Guardia Civil, the man and his vehicle has been located and identified.

When shown the image of the man, one of the victims responded by saying it was him “without any doubt”.

This string of perverted events caused “considerable social alarm amongst the residents” of the town and the search to find him was widely disseminated on social media networks.