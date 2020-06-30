Robbery victim spots suspected thief on the street in capital of Spain’s holiday destination Mallorca

POLICE in Mallorca capital Palma arrested a suspected thief after the house break-in victim recognised him out on the street.

The property owner told police she had been at home asleep on Saturday night, when at around 10pm a noise woke her up and she realised there was an intruder inside with her partner’s wallet in his hand.

Surprised, the thief skedaddled.

The next day the woman spied the man she believed had got inside her home and called the police. After identifying the 52-year old and following witness declarations, he was charged with breaking and entering.

A day earlier, police arrested another suspected robber, this time for a hit on a bar.

A call to 091 just before 5.30am alerted police the alarm had gone off at an establishment in the city’s Calle Manacor. When patrols arrived on the scene a woman told officers a man had appeared from a building site in the zone and asked if she seen any police around before making off.

Plain-clothes officers in the zone spotted a man running and getting into a car. They instructed the 56-year old to get out, a search revealing a substantial amount of cash in coins.

The bar owner meanwhile reported the money from the cash register was missing.