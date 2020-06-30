Pavilion 1 of the Artillery Barracks in Murcia will host many cultural activities through the summer on the Costa Blanca

PAVILION 1 of the Artillery Barracks in Murcia will host the Summer Space Barracks with different cultural activities.

On Saturdays 4, 11, 18 and 25 July, from 10.30am to 1.30pm, the painting class ‘Approach to the figure of the natural’ will be held, a natural painting workshop with a model. To receive these free classes, it is necessary to pre-register at cuartelcultura@gmail.com . The closing of the workshops will be held with a performance on July 25 by Susana Re.

In addition, every Thursday in July at 8:00 pm there will be workshops and cultural activities in Hall 1.