Orange & Yellow Heat Wave Warnings for Spain’s Costa Blanca, Valencia & Murcia

Spain’s state meteorology agency (Aemet) has issued orange and yellow alert heatwave warnings for the Costa Blanca, Valencia and Murcia regions for tomorrow, July 1.

The Costa Blanca is on a yellow alert heat wave warning with temperatures set to rise up to 40°C. The towns of Orihuela, Torrevieja and Alicante will enjoy highs of around 30°C. Javea and Denia will enjoy slightly higher temperatures of around 32/33°C degrees. However, the towns of Elche, Pego and Orihuela are predicted to reach highs of 39°C-40°C.

Benidorm and Villajoyosa will enjoy slightly cooler temperatures of 27°C and 28°C, respectively. Parts of Valencia and Murcia, however, are on the more severe orange alert warning as temperatures are predicted to reach around 40°C/41°C degrees. The heatwave from the Sahara is expected to last until early next week.