No-Bake Peanut Butter Cheesecake. A super quick and super easy desert recipe!

No-Bake Peanut Butter Cheesecake is an easy and delicious dessert for any occasion.
This quick dessert comes together in just five minutes with only 5 ingredients! Get the kids to help!
Ingredients:
230g Softened cream cheese
64g Peanut butter
64g Powdered sugar
230g Hand-whipped cream
24 Reeces Peanut Butter Cups or similar
Method:
-Add softened cream cheese, peanut butter and powdered sugar to a mixing bowl and beat until creamy. Add the whipped cream, and beat until well blended.
-Chop the mini Reese’s into quarters.
-Pipe or spoon the cheesecake filling into individual glasses or bowls, layering with the chopped peanut butter cups.
-Top the cheesecakes with whipped cream and a mini peanut butter cup.
Refrigerate 4 hours or until ready to serve. Simple!