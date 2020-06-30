No-Bake Peanut Butter Cheesecake. A super quick and super easy desert recipe!

No-Bake Peanut Butter Cheesecake is an easy and delicious dessert for any occasion.

This quick dessert comes together in just five minutes with only 5 ingredients! Get the kids to help!

Ingredients:

230g Softened cream cheese

64g Peanut butter

64g Powdered sugar

230g Hand-whipped cream

24 Reeces Peanut Butter Cups or similar

Method:

-Add softened cream cheese, peanut butter and powdered sugar to a mixing bowl and beat until creamy. Add the whipped cream, and beat until well blended.

-Chop the mini Reese’s into quarters.

-Pipe or spoon the cheesecake filling into individual glasses or bowls, layering with the chopped peanut butter cups.

-Top the cheesecakes with whipped cream and a mini peanut butter cup.

Refrigerate 4 hours or until ready to serve. Simple!