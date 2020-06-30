No-Bake Peanut Butter Cheesecake. A super quick and super easy desert recipe!

By
Cassandra
-
0
Credit: Miss in the kitchen

No-Bake Peanut Butter Cheesecake is an easy and delicious dessert for any occasion.

This quick dessert comes together in just five minutes with only 5 ingredients! Get the kids to help!

Ingredients:
230g Softened cream cheese
64g Peanut butter
64g Powdered sugar
230g Hand-whipped cream
24 Reeces Peanut Butter Cups or similar

-- Advertisement --

Method:
-Add softened cream cheese, peanut butter and powdered sugar to a mixing bowl and beat until creamy. Add the whipped cream, and beat until well blended.

-Chop the mini Reese’s into quarters.

-Pipe or spoon the cheesecake filling into individual glasses or bowls, layering with the chopped peanut butter cups.


-Top the cheesecakes with whipped cream and a mini peanut butter cup.

Refrigerate 4 hours or until ready to serve. Simple!





LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here