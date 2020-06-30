Thursday night tours of the “beautiful corners” of Orihuela on the Costa Blanca kick off this week, and will continue until the end of August.

COUNCILLOR for Culture, Mar Ezcurra, said the cultural routes at night have been organised “to make known and enjoy the most characteristic and beautiful corners of Orihuela”.

Every Thursday will see a different route, and will include visits the Orihuela Palm Grove, the second largest palm grove in Europe, the Historical Centre of Orihuela, the Miguel Hernandez House Museum, the San Miguel Diocesan Seminary and the Embergoñes Tower.

The cultural walks will start at 8.30 pm and are completely free.

Ezcurra added: “Come and rediscover the treasures and cultural and heritage wealth of Orihuela during the summer months.”

To ensure health safety, masks must be worn and there will be a maximum of 20 people so it is advisable to register in advance by calling 672 219 071.

The “Noches de Ruta” programme can be found at: http://@CulturaOrihuela