Murcia wows with continued list of entertainment for kids on Spain’s Costa Blanca

IN collaboration with the Department of Sustainable Mobility and Youth of Murcia, the concerts for youngsters return for the summer, with a new cycle of ‘The Youngest Wednesdays’ that schedules performances by nine emerging groups in order to promote and encourage young talent to through music.

The Murcia Parque Auditorium will host these concerts that run until August 29, always at 9pm. In this way, access to the venue will be controlled, attendees must wear a mask and use the hydrogel at the entrance.

Once inside the enclosure, they will be accommodated and can sit in groups, always keeping the minimum safety distance of 1.5 meters. Once all the attendees are settled in their seats, they will proceed to serve a tasting of lemon granita made in an artisanal way and with citrus fruits from the orchard of Murcia. The maximum capacity of each concert will be 100 people.

The schedule of performances is as follows:

July 8 – Laura Uve

July 15 – Noise Box

July 22 – Pajara Rey

July 29 – Wolf King

August 5 – Cere Vera

August 12 – Bad Cotton

August 19 – AA Mom

August 26 – Hams with Heels