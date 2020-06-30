Murcia Fofó auditorium offers cinema for kids throughout the summer in Spain’s Costa Blanca

IN the Fofó auditorium, Murcia, every Friday in the months of July and August there will be open-air film screenings for the whole family with the following schedule:
JULY
Day 10: “The Chaplin Shorts” Silent cinema with live music
Day 17: “Playmobil, the movie” (Lino DiSalvo, 2019) TP
Day 24: “How to train my dragon” (Dean DeBlois, 2019) TP
Day 31: “Aladdin” (Guy Ritchie 2019) TP
AUGUST
Day 7: “Dumbo” (Tim Burton, 2019) TP
Day 14: “The best summer of my life” (Dani de la Orden, 2019) TP
Day 21: “Spiderman. A new Universe” (P. Ramsey, B. Persichetti, R. Rothman, 2018) NR 10
Day 28: “Father there is only one” (S.Segura, 2019) TP