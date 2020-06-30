Hybrid wheels for police in popular holiday destination Calvia on Spain’s Mallorca

LOCAL Police in Calvia have got 10 new sets of hybrid wheels.

The local council is investing €125,000 a year in the new patrol cars, which the administration has acquired through a renting system, with the option to buy after five years.

-- Advertisement --



The eight larger vehicles are for multi-purposes and night patrols, and are equipped for the transfers of detainees. The other two are for the use of police commanders.

The council said the new cars will replace part of the patrol fleet from the previous contract, which ended last year, and other older vehicles with a lot of kilometres on the clock.

The administration also said the fact they are hybrid will mean a reduction in maintenance costs, as well as producing less contamination.

Calvia Local Police currently has 28 cars and 28 motorcycles. Each of the municipal patrol cars clocks up some 50,000 kilometres a year.