Gradual Return to Normal on One Beach in Spain’s Costa del Sol

YOU can tell that another element of normality is returning to the municipality of Manilva as from July 1, it is possible to reserve space in one of the five beach boats to enjoy the typical moragas.

Basically, a moraga is a mainly family beach party held at night with sardines on long sticks (Espeto) being barbequed.

-- Advertisement --



Reservations may be made up to two weeks in advance via the council office in Sabinillas but apart from observing current health regulations, users will have to ensure that the boats and surrounding areas are properly cleaned and taken care of.