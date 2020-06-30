Dr Fauci fears “disturbing” US death toll and 100,000 new daily cases

The top infectious disease expert in the US, Dr. Anthony Fauci, has expressed his concern on the direction the country is taking regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and fears they could be facing 100,000 new cases every day unless more is done to manage the crisis.

Speaking at the Senate health, education, labour, and pensions committee on Tuesday, Fauci said he did not think the government was handling the coronavirus correctly and admitted he was worried about the increasing number of cases, “clearly we’re not in total control”, he claimed.

Fauci blames inadequate communication and messaging, as some states see record rises in cases, and others have had to go back on reopening, as seen in Texas, Florida, and California.

Representing 4% of the world’s population, the US accounts for a quarter of all coronavirus cases and deaths and has recorded over 2.5 million cases. It has already been announced that for the moment, US citizens are banned from travelling to the EU, along with Russia and Brazil.