DEPUTY Mayor of Torre del Mar, Jesús Pérez Atencia issued a warning on Tuesday about the use of masks, “remember that the use of masks is mandatory according to the Order of June 19, 2020, by which preventive public health measures are adopted in Andalucia”.

He said that this Order states “that masks must be used when a minimum distance of 1.5 metres cannot be kept, as well as when you are in crowded environments, especially in closed spaces and in public transport always.”