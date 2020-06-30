Cycle track set to connect capital of Spain’s holiday island Mallorca with neighbouring Marratxi

MALLORCA capital Palma and neighbouring Marratxi are set to be connected by a new cycle track and pedestrian walkway before the end of the year.

The plan features in a €1.7 million Mallorca island council works project currently underway to improve a stretch of the old Bunyola road running between the two municipalities.

As well as resurfacing the road, the works project also includes the bridge over the waterway and improvements to the connections with the Sa Fita and Sa Cabana lanes

Commenting during a visit to the works on Monday, Consell de Mallorca President Catalina Cladera said the project “means an important improvement in the safety of this section of the highway, but also in sustainable mobility and to integration with the landscape.”

A further feature of the plans is the creation of two garden areas, with the planting of 400 trees.

The Mallorca administration’s Mobility and Infrastructure councillor Ivan Sevillano, who joined Cladera on the visit, said that his department “prioritises the pedestrian and the cyclist before use of a vehicle”, maintaining the work project is “a clear example.”