Cultural calendar lined-up in Altea on the Costa Blanca

Culture is back in Altea with a complete calendar of activities for the summer season.

THE Department of Culture has prepared a varied programme that includes arts, music, literature and heritage.

From Thursday, July 2, to September 30, Altea the church square will host the 37th edition of the Mostra d’Artesanía, an activity that ”for over three decades has been a benchmark for high quality contemporary craftsmanship thanks to a careful selection of unique pieces”, said councillor Aurora Serrat.

This year the exhibition has 18 stops, 13 this month with five additions planned in August, and can be viewed from 7pm to 12.30am all through the week.

Hydroalcoholic gel and masks will be provided to visitors and artisans, and safety distancing will be maintained.

From 20 July, the streets of Altea old town will again be converted into an open-air museum with ”Balconies”, the exhibition of canvases by individual artists on verandas.

And on July 15, the central event of the Carmelite Year will take place with a presentation by the Valencian Academy of Language and Altea Town Hall.

While on July 22, opera lovers will be able to enjoy the work ”Il tutore burlato” by the Valencian composer Martín i Soler.

The performance takes place inside a lorry, adapted for the show. The trailer has been transformed into a large open-air stage where the singers will perform the opera, accompanied by a pianist.

“The idea is to make the fascinating world of opera visible – and itinerant at the same time – and to be able to enjoy this musical discipline”, said Serrat.

Theatrical performances and jazz and blues concerts are also planned for September.