Costa Del Sol Animal Shelter Triple A Receives 80,000 Euros From Marbella Town Hall

Marbella Town Hall, on the Costa del Sol, has renewed its commitment to the Triple A charity that cares for abandoned animals, by granting the association a yearly subsidy of 80,000 as well as the go-ahead for a project to refurbish the facilities, located on the Ojen road.

Marbella’s mayor, Ángeles Muñoz, signed the annual collaboration agreement this Tuesday, with Triple A’s president, Bettina Pietsch, which increased the charity’s annual aid concession by 20,000 euros.

Muñoz highlighted the “great work” carried out by the association, and said that the aim of the agreement is to “guarantee the treatment and care of the animals with regard to microchips, vaccination, and sterilisation”.

The mayor emphasized that the government wants to go even further in its support for Triple A and stated that, besides the project to implement a network of sanitation and water supply that has already begun, there will also be a refurbishment of the current centre, adding new spaces, LED technology lighting and improving accessibility.

Muñoz also called on the public and other groups to continue collaborating and supporting animal adoptions.

Bettina Pietsch thanked the Town Hall for its support and said that the project for the new facilities “will be magnificent”. “We are going to have a very nice place, just like Marbella deserves”, she said.