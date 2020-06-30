‘Check In’ At The Beach On The Costa Del Sol With New App Launched By Marbella Town Hall

This weekend, Marbella Town Hall on the Costa del Sol will launch a mobile app that will inform users of the number of people on its beaches and their capacities, in real-time.

THE Security councillor, José Eduardo Díaz, presented the initiative this Tuesday together with the General Director of Environment and Beaches, María Victoria Martín-Lomeña, stating that the “very useful tool” will ensure that residents and visitors can “enjoy our 27 kilometres of coastline” safely.

The app, called ‘PlayasApp’ has been designed by Herbecom Systems and can be downloaded for free. By selecting the municipality of Marbella, you will be able to see the capacity of each area in real-time and even consult nearby hotels. Users can then choose an appropriate time slot and area of the coast.

Besides the new app, the plan to monitor Marbella’s coastline also includes 150 assistants hired by the Junta de Andalucia, 35 volunteers from Civil Protection, over 40 lifeguards, the diving unit of the fire department and, the Local Police, who will provide 35 officers, eight quads, two drones, and the mounted police unit.