Celtic Night Returns to Spain’s Costa del Sol with Free Admission

THE always busy (until the lockdown) Big M Promotions has signed a contract with the Mijas Department of Tourism to organise the popular “Noche Celta – Celtic Night” for the second year.

It is to be held in the Mijas Auditorium in the Pueblo on Saturday August 8 from 9pm but due to Covid-19 precautions, capacity will be reduced and even though entrance is once again free, it will be by ticket only.

Details of performers and how to obtain tickets will be released as soon as practicable, but one thing is certain, masks will need to be worn in order to gain admittance on the night.