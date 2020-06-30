BREAKING NEWS: Legendary Hollywood Actor Carl Reiner Dead at 98

The talented and famous actor, Carl Reiner, who starred in movies such as Toys Story 4 and Oceans 11 has passed away at 98 years of age.

Reiner was not only an actor as he also dabbled in the realms of comedy, directing, screenwriting and publishing.

Nevertheless, his most well-known role was as a producer, actor and writer on The Dick Van Dyke Show from the 1960s.

-- Advertisement --



He also played an important role in the Ocean’s Eleven film franchise as Saul Bloom and has won various awards including the Mark Twain Prize, a Grammy and nine Emmys.

Undoubtedly, Carl Reiner has been very influential in Hollywood with a career span of over seven decades. Sadly, the entertainer passed away on Monday night in his Beverly Hills home surrounded by loved ones.