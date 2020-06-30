BREAKING NEWS: French police hunt lone Gunman on the loose in Paris Shopping Centre

Major Paris shopping centre evacuated as police frantically search for a suspected armed man.

Police have reportedly evacuated the Westfield Les 4 Temps shopping centre and a metro station in La Defense, a suburb of Paris, while they search for a man who may be armed with a weapon. Witnesses could be seen running from the centre about an hour ago.

Helicopters can be seen in the air and vans full of special anti-terrorist police have set up positions across Paris in a bid to snare the gunman, it is not yet known if it is a terrorist attack but it looks like police don’t seem to be taking any chances. The shopping centre, part of the Westfield group, holds around 230 shops and is among the nation’s busiest retail hubs.

More to follow as news of the incident becomes available.