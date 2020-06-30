BREAKING NEWS: Brits applications for residency in Spain as EU citizens put on hold!

It has been reported that Estepona Police have contacted people to inform them that from tomorrow July 1 2020, British citizens will not be able to carry on receiving Spanish Residencias as EU citizens

All appointments booked for the next few days are therefore cancelled.

The police have stated that they do not know as yet what the new process will be, or if it will even be available in Estepona, possibility that travelling to Malaga may be the case.

There is no further information at this time, however we are waiting for confirmation from the British Embassy, and as soon as updates become available, they will be brought to you by us at EWN.

In the meantime, it is being suggested that if you have an appointment in the next few days for your residencia, it would be advisable to contact the police office your booked with to check if your appointment is going to be effected.

Of course the statement has come from the Police in Estepona, and not a government official department therefore we cannot guarantee the breaking story is correct at time of going to press.