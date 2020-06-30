26 Events as Benalmadena on Spain’s Costa del Sol Launches Summer Programme

THE Benalmadena Council has announced that it will host 26 different cultural events during July and August with the bulk being held at either the or Los Nadales in Benalmadena Pueblo.

It considers that these two venues are the most appropriate as it is relatively easy to control the number of people admitted and to ensure that social distancing and safety requirements are complied with.

-- Advertisement --



The concept is twofold, firstly to give residents and visitors a chance to enjoy some entertainment following lockdown but also to give local talent an opportunity to perform.

There will be a selection of different styles of music including flamenco, singer/songwriters, jazz, rock, classical and soul as well as some cinema, comedy and magic.