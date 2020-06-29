Two North Africans Caught Trying to Cross the Strait of Gibraltar to Cadiz in a Kayak

Two young individuals from the Maghreb have been rescued whilst they were sailing in waters of the Strait of Gibraltar on a kayak and were heading towards the coasts of Cádiz.

According to police sources, the intervention took place at around 5:00 a.m. on Monday morning after the kayak had left the Moroccan coast with two immigrants on board, it is unknown whether they are from Morocco or Algeria.

Salvamiento Maritimo was called to the scene after receiving an alert from the 112 emergency services in Ceuta which reported the presence of a kayak aimlessly sailing into the distance.

There was a great deal of fog at this time and at 5:50 a.m. the rescue team found them in good health in front of the San Amaro beach in Ceuta and transported them to the National Police.