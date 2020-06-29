Top Civil Servant Forced out due to coronvirus bungle

Sir Mark Sedwill (Cabinet secretary and UK’s national security advisor), has been made the fall guy for mistakes in the handling of the corona virus in the UK, according to critics

Yesterday (Sunday), Sir Sedwill announced he would be stepping down from both his roles in Government front benches.

In a letter to the Prime Minister Sedwill said: “We have agreed that I will stand down and leave government service at the end of September.”

Several civil servants, including Bob Kerslake, (former head of the civil service), have accused the PM of working to undermine the diplomat,

Speaking to a reporter from The Guardian, Lord Kerslake said: “I fear from some of the press briefing that had obviously gone on that the Civil Service is being made the fall guy for mistakes made in the handling of the pandemic.”

Opposition MPs accused Dominic Cummings of playing a major role in Sedwill being forced out as head of the civil service, there are rumors that Cummings and Sedwill had a less than cordial relationship.

Acting leader of the Liberal Democrats, Sir Ed Davey, said: “Boris Johnson is clearly ready to grant Cummings his every wish when it comes to politicising the Civil Service and sweeping out those who may try to hold his Government to account.”

David Frost has been given the appointment to National Security Advisor, a move that has raised more than a few eyebrows, since he has very little experience in the field, and he will also have to continue as chief negotiator in the transition period Brexit talks.