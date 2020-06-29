Three Women in Spain’s Pontevedra Sent to Hospital After a Fight Breaks Out in a Zara Changing Room

Three women (aged 30, 55 and 61) were rushed to the emergency area of the nearest hospital in Spain’s Pontevedra after a fight broke out in the Zara changing rooms during the sale season.

The incident occurred after a customer was angered at the way another customer treated staff in the changing room area.

The 30-year-old shopper wanted to go into the changing room with 6 items of clothing, something that is no longer allowed due to the new COVID measures adopted by Zara.

-- Advertisement --



When the worker told her that she could not enter, the customer threw the clothes in her face.

Another customer, the 55-year-old woman called her out for having a bad attitude and for treating the clerk badly. According to an eyewitness, the rude customer got even angrier at the other customer’s intervention and slapped the older lady in the face.

The smack caused her to fall to the ground which is when the younger customer began kicking her in the stomach and causing her to bleed in the mouth.

A third client, who was 61 years old, tried to mediate in the violent conflict but also went wrong, receiving blows and insults from the first woman, who was totally enraged. All three were taken to the emergency room.