Three New Official Symptoms Of COVID-19

Three new symptoms of the coronavirus have been identified and added to the official list: congestion, nausea, and diarrhoea.

There are still many unknowns concerning Covid-19, there is not yet an effective treatment against it and we do not know if the virus that has forced entire countries all over the world into lockdown for the past four months, is mutating.

-- Advertisement --



What is known are some of the symptoms as well as the diseases and complications that can be a consequence of having the virus. Now, the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated its list of symptoms of SARS-CoV-2, known as the coronavirus, to include three more: nasal congestion or discharge, nausea, and diarrhoea.

The symptoms had been mentioned before in relation to Covid-19, but the CDC had not included them on its list until now, after numerous studies and research have proved that they are indeed related to Covid-19.

The updated list of symptoms:

– Fever or chills

– Cough

– Difficulty breathing (feeling short of breath)

– Fatigue

– Muscle and body aches

– Headache

– Loss of smell or taste

– Sore Throat

– Congestion or runny nose

– Nausea or vomiting

– Diarrhoea

This list does not include all possible symptoms. The CDC will continue to update this list as more is known about Covid-19.