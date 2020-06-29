Three COVID Deaths in 24 Hours and Less New Cases Than the Day Before in Spain

The Ministry of Health in Spain has released the latest coronavirus figures and in the last 24 hours, there have been three deaths but less new cases than in the previous day.

One week into the new normality and coronavirus figures in Spain are rising, however, the current outbreaks are under control.

84 new cases of the coronavirus have been reported in the last 24 hours, however, on Sunday there were 118 new cases. This brings the total number of people who were infected by the virus to 248,970.

There have also been three deaths in the country, and 12 over the last week.

On a 24 hour basis, Andalucia is the region which has had most cases (32), followed by Aragon (15), Cataluña (11), Castilla-La Mancha (6), Galicia (4), Madrid (4), Navarra (4), Castilla y Leon (2), Cantabria (1) and the Valencian Community (1).

There are also several outbreaks across the country but these are reportedly “under control”.