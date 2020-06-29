The popular Almuñecar Weekly Market returns to Spain’s Axarquia region

ON Friday, July 3, the Almuñecar Weekly Market will reopen in the morning from 8 am to 2 pm with 50 per cent of the stalls, which is the equivalent of 100 stalls.

The Rastrillo Semanal de Almuñecar will also be held on Sunday, July 5. In both cases with the corresponding security measures and signage for access to the premises and visitor routes.

Robles Rivas also underlined the security measures with which the reopening is planned, “The stalls should have gel available to customers and wear gloves. Also, to access the grounds of the Parque Blas Infante that houses the market, it will be noticeably marked to signal the entrance and exit as well as the circuit to be followed by the public, for which they will be indicated with arrows painted on the ground.”