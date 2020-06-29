The muixeranga human towers must wait until social distancing is now longer a requirement

NEW NORMAL has not returned to the Valencian Community’s muixeranga human towers.

The Covid-19 pandemic halted performances and the hours of rehearsal necessary to achieve the teamwork necessary to form the towers.

Physical contact inevitable to form muixerangues like those of Algemesi and Torrent (Valencia) and association members are resigned to

to postponing practices and events.

“We shall have to remain inactive for as long as social distancing is required,” admitted Enric Rorribeles, president of the Coordinadora de Muixerangues.