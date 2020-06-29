The Costa Blanca celebrates Gay Pride Day with the rainbow decorating most town hall balconies

CAMPELLO Council voted in favour of hanging the rainbow flag from the town hall’s balcony to commemorate Gay Pride Day on June 28.

The Compromis and Unidas Podemos motion had the backing of all parties except far-right Vox.

Equality councillor Merce Pairo (Ciudadanos) emphasised the town hall’s “strong commitment” and defence of LGTB rights, citing the Spanish Constitution as the “maximum guarantor” of equality.

“Unfortunately many people suffer the scourge of discrimination and we should teach equality and tolerance, so they can develop fully in all aspects of their lives,” Pairo declared.

The councillor’s sentiments were echoed throughout the Costa Blanca where the rainbow flag was present on practically all town hall balconies.

Javea declared itself “Proudly diverse” while Denia condemned LGTB-phobia and pledged to use every means of eradicating this “social menace.”

Villajoyosa celebrated a day early with a manifesto read out in the Barbera dels Aragones gardens and the official presentation of the new LGTB association Vila-diversitat.

Benitachell, celebrating Gay Pride Day for the first time, asked the local population to display the LGTB flag on their own balconies.