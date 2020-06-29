Students in the UK ordered back to School in September and Parents face fines for not sending them!

All children in England must go back to school in September and any parents refusing to send them will face fines.

The Prime Minister says parents in England will be forced by law to send their children back to classrooms despite fears from teaching unions about spreading the coronavirus.

Education Secretary, Gavin Williamson, today announced families who refuse to send their kids back will be hit with financial sanctions unless they have a “good reason” for not doing so. Mr. Williamson insisted the warnings were just a sign of things getting back to normal.

He said: “It is going to be compulsory for children to return back to school unless there is a very good reason or a local spike.

“We have to get back into compulsory education, and as part of that fines sit alongside that.

“Unless there was a good reason for the absence then we would be looking at the fact that we would be imposing fines on families if they were not sending children back.”

Boris Johnson had vowed to make it “compulsory” for all children in England to be back in school in September.